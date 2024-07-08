Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$6.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

