Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 61.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

