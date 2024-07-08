ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,449,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 884,872 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,962,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,814,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,574 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

