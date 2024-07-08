Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Catalent (NYSE: CTLT):
- 7/8/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Catalent Price Performance
NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. 1,245,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
