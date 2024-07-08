Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

RITM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,025,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,489 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 751,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.