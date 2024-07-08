Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 411.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

