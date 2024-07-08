Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BRW opened at $7.09 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

