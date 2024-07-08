Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BRW opened at $7.09 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
