Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 1,881,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,896,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 587,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sabre by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

