Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Salesforce has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

CRM stock opened at $263.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average of $276.40. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,901,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,152 shares of company stock valued at $127,249,111. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

