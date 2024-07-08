Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 460,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,716. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,110 shares of company stock valued at $744,577. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.