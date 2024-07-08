Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. 145,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

