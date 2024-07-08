SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.34 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About SemiLEDs
