SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDSGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.34 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.