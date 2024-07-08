ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,008,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 408,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFBS traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 135,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

