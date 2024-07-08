SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $42,752.28 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $12.99 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 78.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

