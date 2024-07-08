Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $313.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.