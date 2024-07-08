Smith Douglas Homes Corp.’s (NYSE:SDHC) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Smith Douglas Homes’ (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 9th. Smith Douglas Homes had issued 7,692,308 shares in its initial public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $161,538,468 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Smith Douglas Homes’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at $688,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

