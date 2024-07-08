S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.89. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.