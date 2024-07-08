SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 479,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 797% from the previous session’s volume of 53,468 shares.The stock last traded at $61.90 and had previously closed at $61.93.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $812.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.