Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,375. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 3,201.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.74 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

