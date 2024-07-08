Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $75.60. Approximately 1,938,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,289,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

