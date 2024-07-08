Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $76.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,967 coins and its circulating supply is 29,196,431,658 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.