Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Stepan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 507,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $12,869,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,883,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

