StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of AAN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

