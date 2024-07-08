StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

