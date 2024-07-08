StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 230,873 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gentex by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.