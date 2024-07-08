StockNews.com Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in BorgWarner by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $14,022,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $5,312,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

