StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Hold

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Westlake by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

