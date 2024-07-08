Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE:SRI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $394.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

In other news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

