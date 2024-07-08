Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $47.19. 854,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,032. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

