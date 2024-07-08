SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SunOpta Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $663.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.85. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

About SunOpta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

