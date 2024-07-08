Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

