Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

TRGP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.55. 1,001,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

