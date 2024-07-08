Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) CEO Stephen R. Brady Acquires 35,000 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TPST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 514,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,311. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

