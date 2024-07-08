Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) CEO Stephen R. Brady Acquires 35,000 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) CEO Stephen R. Brady acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,376 shares in the company, valued at $97,853.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TPST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.10. 514,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,311. The company has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

