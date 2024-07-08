Teresa Briggs Sells 848 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,524. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.10. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

