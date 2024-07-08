TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$70.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$28.44 and a 1 year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,200 in the last 90 days. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

