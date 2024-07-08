The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $106.50. 1,571,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $197.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

