The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

