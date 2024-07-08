The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Down 3.8%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 781,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,593,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,580,659 shares of company stock worth $40,303,918 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

