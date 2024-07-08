Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.08 on Monday, hitting $536.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $570.83 and its 200-day moving average is $563.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

