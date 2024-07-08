Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 4.3%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 223,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 783,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 444,712 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 112,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

