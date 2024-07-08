Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.50 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00012746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.50 billion and $449.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,497.54 or 1.00340120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,715,871 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,689,117.44525 with 2,506,103,813.6076045 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.18268877 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $368,173,240.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

