Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.38 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.14 or 0.00012644 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.38 billion and approximately $408.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,480.62 or 1.00001031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069316 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,731,461 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,689,117.44525 with 2,506,103,813.6076045 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.18268877 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $368,173,240.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

