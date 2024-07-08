Transmetro Co. Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:TCO)

Transmetro Co. Limited (ASX:TCO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Transmetro Company Profile

Transmetro Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates hotels, inns, serviced apartments, and theme pubs in Australia. It operates hotels under the Metro Hotels name; and apartments under the Metro Apartments. The company serves business and leisure travelers. Transmetro Corporation Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Ultimo, Australia.

