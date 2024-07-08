Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trex worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $70.93. 853,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,732. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.06.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

