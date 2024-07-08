Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.04 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

