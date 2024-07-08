Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
