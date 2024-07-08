Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Stories

