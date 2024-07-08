Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Lowered to GBX 25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 32.14 ($0.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.33. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 26.32 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £469.29 million, a P/E ratio of -530.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Miller bought 54,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,588.92). In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 71,535 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £26,467.95 ($33,478.31). Also, insider Richard Miller bought 54,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($24,588.92). 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

