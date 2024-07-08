U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) is Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. U-Haul accounts for 2.7% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth about $6,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.97. 64,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,575. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

