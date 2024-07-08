Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,017 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.25. 7,157,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,093,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.