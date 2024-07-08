UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 354.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

